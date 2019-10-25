|
Judge Joseph D. McCormack
Grafton - Joseph D. McCormack, age 79, of Grafton passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2019, at Lawliss Hospice in Mequon.
Joseph was born in Milwaukee on July 16, 1940, son of Joseph J. and Marion McCormack. He attended Immaculate Conception grade school and graduated from Bay View High School in 1958. He started his career at American Motors and attended UWM part time until graduating in 1968 with a degree in Social Work. He became a social worker for Milwaukee County.
In 1970 Joseph entered Marquette Law School and graduated in the class of 1973. After graduation, he accepted a position as the Assistant District Attorney for Ozaukee County. Later he became the Corporation Counsel. In 1978 when Branch 3 was created in Ozaukee County, Joseph was elected Circuit Judge and later became Chief Judge. The Judge served the County for over thirty years until his retirement in 2009.
Joseph and Jacklyn (Geach) were married on August 18, 1962 in Green Bay. They moved to Grafton in 1973 with their two sons. Joe was a proud member of the Grafton Lions, the Wisconsin State Bar Association, and the Ozaukee County Bar Association. He coached Grafton Little League baseball and was extremely proud of his team that won the championship. He also served on the Ozaukee County Jail Literacy Advisory Board.
Joseph is survived by his dear wife, Jackie, and sons Joseph E. McCormack (Kathy & grandchildren Katelyn & Austin) of Oregon, Wisconsin and Timothy J. McCormack of Milwaukee, Oregon. He is further survived by his sister Ruth (Tom) Klopf, brothers John, Robert (Sandra), Tom, and Pat (Brenda), along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and sister Mary.
Joe requested that his body be donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin for research. Therefore, the family request tributes honoring Joe's life be postponed until a celebration of his life takes place in early 2020. Time and place will be announced at a future date.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice, Horizon Hospice, and Dr. Bruce Hermann for their care during his battle with Alzheimer's.
Joe's Irish wit and gregarious laugh will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019