Joseph Devcich



Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 16th at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Arleen (nee Kneser) for 70 years. Proud dad of Jim (Jackie), Joel (Jacki), and Jeff (Susie). Doting grandpa of Josh, Blake (Mollie), Jessica (Matt), Jake, Jason, Nicole, Sarah, and Samantha. Great-grandpa of Megan, Clay, Kate, and Jack. Brother of George (Doris) Devich. Also survived by other relatives and friends.



Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 31st at ST. PAUL'S EV. LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6881 S. 51st St, Franklin, from 10:30am until the time of service at 11am.



Private burial will take place in Greenwood, WI.



Joseph was a proud veteran of the US Navy, having served in the South Pacific during WWII. He worked at Nordberg as a master electrician for 38 years.



Memorials appreciated to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, Franklin.









