Joseph (Joe) Driessen
Phoenix, AZ - Family and many, many friends mourn the passing of our beloved, Joe (Joseph) Driessen, adoring husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He passed away quietly in his sleep at home with family at his bedside on November 7, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ.
Joe was born on June 21, 1942 to Sherburn and Constance (Doodie) Driessen in Milwaukee, WI. He graduated from Whitefish Bay Highschool followed by Duke University. He met his partner in crime, Mousie (Eileen) Driessen, in 1966. They were married in 1967 and were together for over 53 years. Joe and Mouse dedicated their lives to raising their five children - Mary (Muffy), JP, Thomas (Bullets), Jenny and Bitsy - in Whitefish Bay, WI. They were considered the coolest parents in the world to not only their children, but to all kids who had the great gift of spending time with them. There was not one sporting events that their children played in where they did not attend, demonstrating the truest form of unwavering dedication.
While raising his family, Joe worked first in the banking industry and then in real estate. He had a strong presence in the business community in Milwaukee and had great success over the years.
Joe and Mouse also had an enormous circle of friends. All those who knew Joe, he was kind, loving, caring, and had one amazing sense of humor. He could have a room laughing and always loved a great laugh himself. Joe and Mouse together brought the fun to the party, enjoying life with those around them. We could not possibly name all of their friends, but all of you know who you are.
Joe had two sisters, Connie (Constance Driessen) Katz (husband David Katz) and Mary (Driessen) Block (husband Jerry). Joe is survived by his wife, Mouse (Eileen) Driessen, his children Muffy, JP, Thomas (wife Susan Ciabattari), Jenny and Bitsy (husband TC Moran), his granddaughters Sophia and Ava Driessen, Mary Schneider (sister-in-law and wife of Walter Schneider), and twenty nieces and nephews from the Littel, Block, Herzog and Schneider families. He will be missed but his legend will live on. We sure love you Pops, and we will dearly miss you! Until we meet again, we will wait patiently to hear your famous two words - Holy Mackerel (or GO PACK)!
Due to the pandemic, there will no services at this time. You may contribute to the The Charles E. Kubly Foundation at The Charles E. Kubly Foundation, 1341 W. Mequon Road, Suite 220, Mequon, WI 53092 or the charity of your choice
. To view and sign the guestbook, please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
.