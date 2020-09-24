Joseph Duffek Jr.Called home to the Lord on September 22, 2020 at age 82. Devoted husband of the late Nancy Mary (nee Gnas). Proud father of Joseph (Heather) III, Kenneth, Teresa, Steven, Patricia and Barry. Generous grandfather of Brandy, Brittany, Steven Jr., Brett, Stevie, Joseph IV, Zaireth, Zeththin, Matthew, Zannah, Katrina and Nancy. Brother in law of Mary. He was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. Preceded in death by his brothers Richard, John, Kenneth, Frank, and sister Joanne.Joe loved hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. He was kind, generous and helpful to those in need. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed.Gathering at the Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4-6:45 PM. Memorial service 7PM. Urn burial at St. Adalbert Cemetery on Friday, October 2 at 1:15 PM, meet at office.