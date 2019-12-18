|
|
Joseph E. Cauley
Born to Eternal Life on December 17, 2019, age 92 years. Beloved husband of the late Avis (nee Fossum) and the late Ruby (formerly Szaniawski). Dear father of Marie (Curt) Nelson, Colleen Cauley (Tom Szudrowitz) and Joseph Cauley. Brother of June Valentino, Mary Jean Cauley, Margaret (Mike) Cannestar and the late Kenneth (Evelyn) Cauley. Brother-in-law of the late Albert Valentino. Loving grandfather of Tami (Scott) Hermes, Lisa (Steve) Wright and Niki (Dom) Petit. Further survived by 5 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Monday December 23, from 10 AM - 12 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha WI, (4 blocks south of I-94, on the corner of J and JJ), with Funeral Services at 12 Noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kettle Morraine Bible Church in West Bend would be appreciated. Joe was a retiree from Roundy's Inc.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019