Seelman, Joseph E. "Joe" Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Longtime resident of Whitefish Bay. Best friend and beloved husband for 51 years of Patricia "Pat" (nee McClone) Seelman. Loving father of Cathy (Chuck) Taft, Amy (Tony) Sarnowski, Carrie (Dave) Osswald, John (Jen) Seelman and Maggie Flint. Proud grandfather of Ellie, Caroline, Lucy, Charlie, Annie, Jane, Luke, Claire, Nate, Joe, Nevie, and Rayniah. Dear brother of Monica Seelman BVM, Carol (Jimmy) Johnstone, Teresa (Jim) Connell, Peggy (Tom) Cavanaugh, Bob Seelman, Cathy Seelman and of the late Mary Ann (Dick) Mathews, Dan Seelman and John Seelman; brother-in-law of Mike (Sharon) McClone. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Joe was a graduate of Marquette High and Marquette University. He was a faithful, humble, and genuine man who loved nothing more than to be surrounded by his family and friends. He enjoyed a fast round of golf, a slow boat ride around Silver Lake, a walk on Siesta Beach, a game of cards, an MU win, and a good party. The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to Dr. Botros and his staff, the St. Mary's nurses and Brian McMurtagh for their genuine and gentle care. Family will greet friends on Friday, April 5, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 AM at St. Monica's Catholic Church, corner of N. Santa Monica Blvd. and E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's name to The Coalition for Children Youth and Families, The , St. Monica's Parish, or St. Patrick's Congregation Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019