Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
For more information about
Joseph Seelman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica’s Catholic Church
corner of N. Santa Monica Blvd. and E. Silver Spring Drive
Whitefish Bay, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Seelman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph E. "Joe" Seelman

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph E. "Joe" Seelman Notice
Seelman, Joseph E. "Joe" Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Longtime resident of Whitefish Bay. Please see Sunday, March 24th Milwaukee Journal or visit the Funeral Home website for complete notice. Family will greet friends on Friday, April 5, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 AM at St. Monica's Catholic Church, corner of N. Santa Monica Blvd. and E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's name to The Coalition for Children Youth and Families, The , St. Monica's Parish, or St. Patrick's Congregation Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
Download Now