|
|
Seelman, Joseph E. "Joe" Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the age of 75. Longtime resident of Whitefish Bay. Please see Sunday, March 24th Milwaukee Journal or visit the Funeral Home website for complete notice. Family will greet friends on Friday, April 5, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the Feerick Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 AM at St. Monica's Catholic Church, corner of N. Santa Monica Blvd. and E. Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's name to The Coalition for Children Youth and Families, The , St. Monica's Parish, or St. Patrick's Congregation Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 3, 2019