Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
BLESSED SAVIOR PARISH
8545 W Villard Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
BLESSED SAVIOR PARISH
8545 W Villard Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Augustine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. "Joe" Augustine

Add a Memory
Joseph F. "Joe" Augustine Notice
Joseph F. Augustine "Joe"

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully and is reunited with his wife Mildred, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, age 100. Loving father of Kay Augustine.

Visitation will be held at BLESSED SAVIOR PARISH, 8545 W Villard Ave., Milwaukee, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9:30-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, where he was a Staff Sergeant. On June 6, 2015, Joe was part of the Honor Flight to Washington DC, where he paid tribute to the Korean War Memorial, WWII War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline