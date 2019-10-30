|
|
Joseph F. Augustine "Joe"
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully and is reunited with his wife Mildred, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, age 100. Loving father of Kay Augustine.
Visitation will be held at BLESSED SAVIOR PARISH, 8545 W Villard Ave., Milwaukee, on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 9:30-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Joe proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII, where he was a Staff Sergeant. On June 6, 2015, Joe was part of the Honor Flight to Washington DC, where he paid tribute to the Korean War Memorial, WWII War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019