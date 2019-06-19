|
|
Burns, Joseph F. "Joe" Died on June 17, 2019, age 78, from complications of Kidney Disease. He was born August 15, 1940, in Emmetsburg, Iowa to James and Gertrude (Molloy) Burns. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (Bell/Schneider) and preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, his high school sweetheart, Patty (Dinges). Joe was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob and John, sisters-in-law Bea and Therese, brother-in-law Leo Conway and granddaughter Aaliyah Burns. Joe's career was in management with Wisconsin Bell/Ameritech for 30 years and was Director-Resource Development at United Way of Greater Milwaukee. He earned a BS degree from Creighton University in Omaha and BSEE degree from Marquette University in 1963 (3-2) plan and an MBA from UWM in 1985. He was active in Jaycees, Glendale Little League, Church Parish Councils and with the City of Glendale before retiring and moving to Brookfield. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 5 until Prayer Service at 7 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME 1875 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield, and again on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at ST. JOHN VIANNEY CATHOLIC CHURCH 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Kidney Foundation (www.kidneywi.org To receive obit/directions text 1849608 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019