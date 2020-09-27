1/
Joseph F. Cieminski
Joseph F. Cieminski

Joe passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 93. Loving husband of Betty (Nee Wilson) for 58 years. Loving father of Deborah (Donald) Bernhardt, Susan Cieminski and Karen Cieminski. Proud grandfather of Stephanie (Justin) Kwong and Gregory (Anna) Bernhardt and great grandfather of Elise Kwong. Brother of Frank Cieminski, Margaret (James) Koegel and Betty Biernat. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Committal Service at St Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, 3801 S. 6th Street, Milwaukee WI on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:30PM. Please meet at the office. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Joe proudly served his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Albemarle and later in the US Air Force. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Committal
02:30 PM
St Adalbert Catholic Cemetery
