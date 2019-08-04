Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Church of The Immaculate Conception
1023 E. Russell Ave
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
The Church of The Immaculate Conception
1023 E. Russell Ave
Joseph F. "Joe" Lipperer Notice
Lipperer, Joseph F. "Joe" Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved husband of 59 years to Mary Ann (nee Zabludowski). Loving dad of Chris (Leonard) Radtke, Joann Lipperer and Donna (Guy) Neu. Proud grandpa of Josh Neu, Brad (Marissa) Neu, Andy (Janese) Radtke and Paige Radtke. Great grandpa of 5. Preceded in death by his sons David and Tom Lipperer; his sisters Dorothy Haferman and Gladys Rueth; his brother Ray Lipperer, and his parents John and Emma Lipperer. Further survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Joe retired from Dietz Electric after over 30 years of service. He was a member of IBEW Union. Joe served his country in the National Guard. Joe loved gardening, fishing, and was an avid rifle and bow hunter. Joe loved playing horseshoes, even competing in the nationals competition. Joe maintained his competitive spirit into retirement competing in the Wisconsin Senior Olympics. Visitation SATURDAY, August 10, 2019 at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, 1023 E. Russell Ave from 10-12 Noon. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Private inurnment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Senior Olympics or Whitetails Unlimited are appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
jsonline