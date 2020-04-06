|
Joseph Frank August
August, Joseph F, 90. April 5, 2020. Husband of late Peggy. Father of Joanne August, Donald (Gert) August, James (Michelle) August, Barbara (James) Holloman. Grandmother of 10. Brother of Eleanor Schwark, James August, Sandy Reckner, Frank August and Betty VanBuskirk. Private family inurnment at St. John's Cemetery. Due to funeral restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date and will be updated on funeral home website Haaselockwoodfhs.com. Memorials St. Jude's Children Hospital. The Haase-Lockwood & Assoc. Funeral Home and Crematory of Twin Lakes, WI. is assisting the family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020