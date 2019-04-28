Services
Amrhein, Joseph G. Of South Milwaukee, entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the age of 85 years. Dear brother of Flora (late Thomas) Kennedy and Paul (Marie-France) Amrhein. In addition to his parents (Peter and Eugenia - nee Hausmann), he was preceded in death by his siblings Aloysius Amrhein, Reverend Peter Amrhein, Sister M. Rita Amrhein, SSE, Angela Burzynski (late Robert) Hanson (late Ervin), Eugenia (late Alfred) Gutkowski, Therese Amrhein, Conrad Amrhein (Betty), and Mary (late Robert) Beck. Further survived by many loving nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. A man of deep religious faith, Joseph was a proud graduate of Marquette University High School (1951) where later he returned for 2 years to teach as a Scholastic in the Society of Jesus. He received his Licentiate in Philosophy in 1958 from St. Louis University. After leaving the Jesuit order, Joe continued to serve his fellow man, actively engaged as a social worker in Milwaukee County's Department of Health & Human Services for 39 years until his 2002 retirement, and as a Vincentian and a Benedictine Oblate. At St. Luke's Hospital, Joe served until 2013 as dementia spouse support group aide, extraordinary Eucharistic minister, and "No Person Dies Alone" vigil volunteer. The family will receive friends at the San Camillo Chapel at 10200 W Bluemound Road, Milwaukee, from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, May 1 - "St. Joseph the Worker" Day. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph's name may be directed to the at . A Man for Others
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019
