Joseph G. "Joe" Demler
Port Washington, WI - Feb. 5, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of Therese (nee Schmit), survived by his children Tom (Mary), Steve (Jill Gaskell) and Catherine Demler, his grandchildren Harlan, Cora and Kevin. Mass 6PM Tues., Feb. 11, 2020 St. John XXIII Parish-St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin Street, Port Washington. Visitation will take place from 3-5:45PM Tuesday AT CHURCH prior to Mass. Memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin (www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org) or St. John XXIII Parish (www.stjohn23rd.org) appreciated. Sincere thanks to the staff of Compassionate Care Hospice and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight for their kindness and care to Joe.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020