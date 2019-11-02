|
Joseph G. Loesl
Sussex - November 1, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Delores Loesl (nee Dall) and the late Barbara Loesl. Father of Jeff (Candy) Loesl, Karen (Louis) Heger, Debra (Tom) Tearney, LeAnn (Ed Iams) Hazeltine and Gary (Tracy) Loesl. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, Sussex, or Allay Hospice are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale and Allay Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Joe was a lifetime member of United German Society.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019