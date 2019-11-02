Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Loesl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Loesl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Loesl Notice
Joseph G. Loesl

Sussex - November 1, 2019, age 90. Beloved husband of the late Delores Loesl (nee Dall) and the late Barbara Loesl. Father of Jeff (Candy) Loesl, Karen (Louis) Heger, Debra (Tom) Tearney, LeAnn (Ed Iams) Hazeltine and Gary (Tracy) Loesl. Also survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Sunday, November 3 from 4:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:00 PM. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Memorials to Peace Lutheran Church, Sussex, or Allay Hospice are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale and Allay Hospice for their kind and loving care.

Joe was a lifetime member of United German Society.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline