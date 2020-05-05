Joseph G. Weber
1928 - 2020
Joseph G. Weber

Born August 1, 1928. Called Home to God on May 2, 2020 greeted by his sweetie, Rose (nee Scaffidi). Loving dad of Teresa, Patricia Trione, Michael (Gloria Becker) Weber, the late Margaret Weber, Kathleen Budaj and Andrew (Karen) Weber. Cherished grandpa of Teresa Trione, Melissa, Amy and Jared Weber. Great-grandpa to Dante Miller. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Joe was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard. He worked for 37 years as a machinist at Ladish until he retired in 1991. For 25 years he was a dedicated volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America, including Scoutmaster of Troop 159 in Cudahy. A special thank you to the staff at Brenwood Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their warm and compassionate care.

Private services will be held. Please see the funeral home website to see a livestream of Joe's service on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1 PM. Private entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. A public memorial service and military honors will take place at a later date.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
Holy Sepulcher Cemetery
