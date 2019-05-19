Services
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
763-553-1411
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Name of Jesus
155 Cty. Rd. 24
Medina, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Name of Jesus
155 Cty. Rd. 24
Medina, MN
Wierschem, Joseph G. Age 95 of Minneapolis, formerly Milwaukee, passed away May 14, 2019. Survived by loving wife of 71 years, Louise (Wood); children John (Diane) Wierschem, Dr. Catherine (Paul) Gatto, Joseph (Debra) Wierschem, Thomas (Mary) Wierschem, Barbara Wierschem & Mary Wierschem; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Nicholas and Theresa Werwie Wierschem; sister Dorothy Meiers. Joe was born on December 22, 1923 in Kenosha, WI. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WW II. Former employee of Louis Allis Co., Milwaukee. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, May 20 at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 155 Cty. Rd. 24, Medina, MN. Visitation Monday at church from 9-11 AM. Interment Holy Name Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Interfaith Outreach, Holy Name of Jesus or Ascension Church and School. www.gearty-delmore.com 763-553-1411
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
