Joseph Guadalupe MartinezFound peace July 26, 2020, age 43. Loving son of Linda and Lupe (Patricia). Cherished brother of Michelle and Sheila. Proud uncle of Gage, Joshua, Abigail and Autumn. Great uncle of Aria and Remilia. Further survived by many loving relatives and friends.Wearing a face mask is required by the family and if needed will be provided at the door.Visitation Friday, July 31, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin, from 10 AM until time of Service at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.