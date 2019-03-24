Services
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Guza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Guza

Notice Condolences Flowers

Joseph "Joe" Guza Notice
Guza, Joseph "Joe" Passed away on Wed. March 20, 2019 at the age of 71. He joins his loving wife, Sharon (nee Skrobiszewski). Loving brother of the late Kenneth C. (Geraldine), Rosemary (the late Douglas) Loppnow, and James (Patty). Further survived by his father-in-law Edward Skrobiszewski, brother-in-law Michael (Sandra) Skrobiszewski, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Joe fought a courageous battle against cancer. He retired from Eaton/Cooper Corp. He enjoyed fishing in his younger years. He was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. He loved playing the slots at Potawatomi. There will be a gathering to celebrate Joe's life at Pat's Oak Manor (1804 15th Ave., So. Milw.) on Wed., March 27, 2019 from 1:00PM-3:00PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now