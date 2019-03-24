|
Guza, Joseph "Joe" Passed away on Wed. March 20, 2019 at the age of 71. He joins his loving wife, Sharon (nee Skrobiszewski). Loving brother of the late Kenneth C. (Geraldine), Rosemary (the late Douglas) Loppnow, and James (Patty). Further survived by his father-in-law Edward Skrobiszewski, brother-in-law Michael (Sandra) Skrobiszewski, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Joe fought a courageous battle against cancer. He retired from Eaton/Cooper Corp. He enjoyed fishing in his younger years. He was an avid Brewer and Packer fan. He loved playing the slots at Potawatomi. There will be a gathering to celebrate Joe's life at Pat's Oak Manor (1804 15th Ave., So. Milw.) on Wed., March 27, 2019 from 1:00PM-3:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019