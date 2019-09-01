|
Trinkl, Joseph H. Age 93 yrs. Born to Eternal Life Aug. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Ledvorowski) for 71 yrs. Dear father of the late Jerome (Doris), Jean (Michael) Goodstein, Jacqueline (the late Lawrence) Wedgeworth, John (Grace), Joseph (Kathleen) and Jayne (Christopher) Ehlenbach. Loving grandfather of Natalie (Bill), Holly (Chris), Elizabeth (Ed), Katherine (Peter), Lauren (Kieuntae), Kailey(Joseph), Suzanne, Sara (Jon), Kristin, Jonathan (Tina), Kara, Cecilia (Chase), Colin (Annie), Cydney and Cory. Loving great-grandfather of Henry, Hugo, Elliott, Kailani, Karter and Levi. Fond brother of Viola (Lawrence) Mehrens. Brother-in-law of Donald (Elaine) Ledrowski. Further survived by loving family and friends, both here and in Austria. Joe cherished his beautiful wife; there was nothing he wouldn't do for her. He was a skilled home-builder, avid gardener and adventurous world traveler, with Joan always at his side. Joe was a devout Catholic and long-time member of the parishes of Mother of Perpetual Help and Blessed Savior, where he served on many committees. Joe proudly served in the Army Air Forces during WWII. He was co-owner of Bauer-Trinkl Inc. for many years. The family gives special thanks for the loving care from Aurora At Home Hospice and Horizon Home Care and Hospice and for the compassionate care at Lawlis Family Hospice. Visitation is Sat. Sep. 7th from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM, all at Blessed Savior Catholic Church, 8545 W. Villard Ave. Private interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Milwaukee. In lieu of flowers, memorials my be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society - Blessed Savior Conference. For further information, please refer to the Jelacic Funeral Home website.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019