Joseph H. Wink Sr.
South Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 15, 2019 at the age of 92 years. Beloved husband of 73 years to the late Dolores Wink. Beloved father of sons Joseph H. (Carol) Wink Jr., Charles (Janice) Wink, Patrick (the late Mary) Wink and daughter Chris (Peter) Steibl. Further survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, other family and friends. Preceded in death by his daughter Sheryl Povlich.
Memorial gathering at the funeral home on Saturday, November 30, from 11:00AM - 1:00PM, with a memorial service at 1 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 27, 2019