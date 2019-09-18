Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
(414) 744-7377
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Service
3774 East Underwood Avenue
Cudahy, WI 53110
Joseph Harry Casper

Joseph Harry Casper Notice
Joseph Harry Casper

St. Francis - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Delphine. Loving father of Debbi Fuerst, Patti (Dave) Konieczka, Jim (Debbie) Casper and Jeanne (Jack) Godsill.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, from 4:00 PM, until time of Service at 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Diasbled Veterans of America appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
