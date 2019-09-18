|
|
Joseph Harry Casper
St. Francis - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of the late Delphine. Loving father of Debbi Fuerst, Patti (Dave) Konieczka, Jim (Debbie) Casper and Jeanne (Jack) Godsill.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, from 4:00 PM, until time of Service at 6:00 PM at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 3774 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Diasbled Veterans of America appreciated.
For complete notice, please visit our website:
To receive this obit/directions text
1857800 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019