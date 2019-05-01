|
|
Moseley, Joseph I. Father to Terry and Heather, died at the age of 82. Born in Blackpool, England, UK in 1936, Joseph served in the Royal Air Force before emigrating to the U.S. in 1960 and in 1973, he opened Tradewinds Spice Ltd. in Wauwatosa, WI. A fine gourmet, he sold herbs and spices, teas and coffees in his shop and at the WI State Fair for decades before retiring to Port Washington, WI. He is survived by his daughters, grandchildren, and other family members. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE PORT WASHTINTON, WI 262-284-2601 eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019