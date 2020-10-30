Joseph J. Cottrell MDJoe unexpectedly passed into eternal Life on October 29, 2020 at age 68. Beloved husband of Kathleen for 43 years. Loving father of Pat (Sarah Gerard) Cottrell and Daniel Cottrell. Proud grandpa of Jaxon Cottrell. Dear brother of Mori (Andy) Green. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Kevin Cottrell.Visitation at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12130 W Center St, Wauwatosa, WI, on Monday, November 2, at 10AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Memorials appreciated to The Catholic Relief Services.