|
|
Grajek, Joseph J. Cudahy - Joseph J. Grajek, age 94, passed away on June 20, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Lori (nee. Feinas). Visitation will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Veronica's Catholic Church, 353 E. Norwich Ave, Milwaukee, from 10:30 - 11:30am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30am. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Please visit funeral home website for the full obituary; www.miller-reesman.com Miller-Reesman Funeral Home 620 15th Ave Union Grove, WI 53182 262-878-2500
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 17, 2019