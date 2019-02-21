Services
Joseph J. Huber

Joseph J. Huber Notice
Huber, Joseph J. It is with great sadness that our family announces his passing away on Tues. February 19, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving husband of Marilyn (nee Herda), his beloved wife of 68 years. Loving father of Dave (Debbie), Mark (Sherry), Gary (Kathy), Karen (Steve) Haberkorn, Don (Crysia) and Debbie (Kathy) Bernaden. Preceded in death by his son Robert. Fondly remembered by his 13 grandchildren, Jody, Danielle, Dean,Tracy, Kevin, Dawn, Jason, Stacey, Nick, Jackie, Kimberly, Matthew, Rachel and his 18 great grandchildren. Dear brother in-law of Sr. Leanne Herda, SSSF Visitation will be held on Friday, February 22 at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave, Brookfield from 4pm-6pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to the School Sisters of St. Francis. To receive this obit text 1835960 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019
