Joseph J. KoskeySeptember 19, 1933 - May 25, 2020Joseph J. Koskey was born to Eternal Life at the age of 86. Beloved husband of best friend of Margie for 62 years. Dear father of Cynthia (Al) Koskey-Behn. Joe was a loving grandfather to Isabella Nagovan. He is survived by his brother Elroy (Betty) and family. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Regina Koskey and his siblings Christine, Henrietta and Beverly. Joe is survived by brothers-in-law Wayne Wedde and Leroy Zingler, and sisters-in-law Jeanette Krueger and Teckla Landowski. We also have many wonderful nieces and nephews.Joe was born in the Town of Reed in Marathon County on September 19, 1933. On June 6, 1959, Joe married the love of his life, and wife Margie (nee Piotrowski). He attended Wittenburg High School. Joe settled in Milwaukee and was employed at A. George-Schultz Company. The company was bought out several times. Joe retired after 43 years to a better life from another name change to RockTenn Corporation in Germantown.He served in the US Army from 1956-1958. He was an active member at the YMCA. His favorite pastime was "fishing" the fishing equipment that was in the trunk at all times. He enjoyed baseball with the Hatley Gang. He had many friends, enjoyed polka dancing, gambling, gardening, going on vacations, and all sports.Special thanks and appreciation to all the physicians, nurses and staff in Menomonee Falls and Milwaukee, and to nurse Shelly Beyna for all the extra special care she gave Joe! God bless you!A private Memorial Mass will be held by the family.