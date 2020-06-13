Joseph J. Merkel
Joseph J. Merkel Age 63 years, of Germantown. Friday, June 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Yonghui. Loving father of Jamie, Melissa, Meghann and Michelle. Private Services will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.