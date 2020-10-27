1/1
Joseph J. Nemec
Joseph J. Nemec

Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at age 94. Beloved husband of Eleanore (nee Winkler) for 65 years. Dear father of Jeffrey (Carole) Nemec and Gary (Susan) Nemec. Proud grandfather of Corey and Kelsey Nemec. Preceded in death by his brother Frank (Angeline) Nemec, his sister Mildred (John) Mateju and his brother, Peter Nemec. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Mr. Nemec was a teacher in the Milwaukee Public Schools for 33 years until his retirement in 1988. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was a longtime member of the Milwaukee Bonsai Society. Joseph's philosophy of life was the Golden Rule. Thank you to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Wauwatosa for their compassionate care to Joseph and his family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
