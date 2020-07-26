1/
Joseph J. Repischak
{ "" }
Joseph J. Repischak

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, July 22, 2020, age 82 years. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Hensiak). Dear father of Mary Schilke, David, James (Sheryl), Daniel (Mary) and Paul (Michele) Repischak. Loving grandfather of Hailey (Steve) Hennessy, Jessica (Tyler) Morgen, Brittany (Rachel) Coyle-Repischak, Katie (Jake Johnson) and Becky (Jemell Robertson) Schilke, Holly, Valerie, Joseph and Bryan (Sakura Rowe) Repischak. Great grandfather of nine. Also survived by his brother Thomas (Diana) Repischak, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mother of Perpetual Help - Mary Queen of Heaven Campus (2322 S. 106th St.) 10AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12PM. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help - Mary Queen of Heaven Campus
JUL
31
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Mother of Perpetual Help - Mary Queen of Heaven Campus
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
