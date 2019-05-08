|
Zielinski, Jr., Joseph J. Of Cudahy. Born to Eternal Life May 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Joseph has now joined his beloved wife Joyce of 48 years, his parents Joseph Sr. and Victoria (Oleczak), his sisters Louise (Figol), Jenny (Stranak), Ann (Farkas), Mary (Greinke), and brother Mike. Dear father of Joel (Laurie), Jay (Linda) and Jody (Steven) Veeder. Proud grandfather of Kayla, Ben, Jarod, Bethany, Aidan, Andrea, Ryan and Cameron. Proud great grandfather of Alex, Caden and Connor. Further survived by sisters Regina, Helen (Dounar); nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at MAX A. SASS & SONS - South Shore Chapel, 1314 Manitoba Ave., South Milwaukee with the Funeral Service at 11:30am. Interment in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. Join the family for a game of bowling at 2PM in honor of Joe. Gracious and adored husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather with a strong work ethic and enormous love for his family. When you hear thunder, that's Joe bowling!
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019