|
|
Joseph John "Papa Joe" Tinebra
Grafton - returned home to Our Heavenly Father on February 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Donna Mae Tinebra - nee Cowen, his twin brother Carl (the late Irene) Tinebra, his younger brother Paul (Mary Lee) Tinebra, and his 5 children - Paul (Susan) Tinebra, Tina (Thomas) Zausch, Donna (William) Wallock, Jo Marie (Stanley) Dziewa, and Joseph (Karla) Tinebra. Papa Joe is also survived by his 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
Visitation for Joseph will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 9:00AM - 10:45AM at St. Joseph's Parish in Grafton, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will also be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph's Parish. Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Grafton, Wisconsin afterwards.
Flowers or expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Joseph's Church. Memorials of your choice are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020