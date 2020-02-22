Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Tinebra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph John "Papa Joe" Tinebra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph John "Papa Joe" Tinebra Notice
Joseph John "Papa Joe" Tinebra

Grafton - returned home to Our Heavenly Father on February 20, 2020 at the age of 86. Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Donna Mae Tinebra - nee Cowen, his twin brother Carl (the late Irene) Tinebra, his younger brother Paul (Mary Lee) Tinebra, and his 5 children - Paul (Susan) Tinebra, Tina (Thomas) Zausch, Donna (William) Wallock, Jo Marie (Stanley) Dziewa, and Joseph (Karla) Tinebra. Papa Joe is also survived by his 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation for Joseph will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 9:00AM - 10:45AM at St. Joseph's Parish in Grafton, Wisconsin. Mass of Christian Burial will also be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph's Parish. Interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Grafton, Wisconsin afterwards.

Flowers or expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Joseph's Church. Memorials of your choice are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline