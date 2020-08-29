1/
Joseph Jozefacki
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Jozefacki

New Berlin - Born into eternal life on August 27th, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving husband for over 5 years to Betty. Proud father of Jordan. Dear son to Loretta. Brother to Marge, Mike, Ken, Len and Howard. Also survived by step-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th Greenfield) from 5-6:45pm with a memorial service to take place at 6:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sherman Cancer Center of Elmbrook Memorial Hospital appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved