Joseph Jozefacki

Joseph JozefackiNew Berlin - Born into eternal life on August 27th, 2020 at the age of 59. Loving husband for over 5 years to Betty. Proud father of Jordan. Dear son to Loretta. Brother to Marge, Mike, Ken, Len and Howard. Also survived by step-children, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd, at Heritage Funeral Homes (4800 S. 84th Greenfield) from 5-6:45pm with a memorial service to take place at 6:45pm.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sherman Cancer Center of Elmbrook Memorial Hospital appreciated.