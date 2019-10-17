Resources
Joseph Karl Faust Notice
Age 73, born Aug. 2, 1946, died Oct. 2, 2019. Loving father of Kalinda Faust-McCallum - Dennis McCallum, grandchildren, Albin III, Abbie, Kalinda. Preceded in death by both parents, Ellen Vivian (nee Faust) Kiefer and Karl Joseph Kiefer Sr. Brothers, Karl M. Kiefer Jr., Jerry (Beverly) Faust, Martin (Ann) Kiefer, Karl J Kiefer II, and sister Romona Faust. Survived by brothers Matthew Kiefer, David (Cheryll) Kiefer, sisters, Arlene (nee Kiefer) John Jorgensen, Kathleen (nee Kiefer) Wayne Sadorf, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Interment at Highland Memorial Park. A Memorial service will be held on Sunday October 27, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at AMF West Lane's, address of 7505 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee. We will honor you every year on the 3rd of July for fireworks, same spot by the lake.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
