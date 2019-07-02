|
Karp, Joseph Born on July 9, 1927, passed away on June 30, 2019 at age 91, of Milwaukee. Loving husband of the late Sally Karp for almost 70 years. Dear father of Jeffrey (Vance Larson) Karp and David (Donna) Karp. Cherished grandfather of Shelley (Brian) Renzelman, the late Andrew Karp; Michael (Megan) Karp and Kelley Karp. Great-grandfather of Dylan Grueneberg and Kyle, Ean, and Bryce Renzelman. Funeral services 1 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at The Chapel, 3601 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood. Interment at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milwaukee. Memorials to Sarcoma Foundation of America or Congregation Shalom.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 2, 2019