|
|
Conway, Joseph Kingston Joseph Kingston Conway died on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in St. Louis, MO, after a long battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Maguire Conway, whom he loved and admired for 46 years of marriage and by his older brother G. Patrick Conway. He leaves behind his three loving children and their spouses: Joseph John and Carrie Davis Conway of Atlanta, GA, Michael Patrick and Patti Cooper Conway of St. Louis, MO, and Molly Maguire Hogan of Colorado Springs, CO, and seven grandchildren: Carli Ann Conway, Christian Andrew Conway, Sean Patrick Conway, Julian Patrick Hogan, Joseph Quinn Hogan, Ian Riley Hogan, and Michael Finn Conway. He is also survived by his four siblings: Susan Pokwinski, Janet Nennig, John Conway, and Robert Conway. Joseph was born in Milwaukee and graduated from Shorewood High School and Marquette University. He proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard and the Coast Guard Reserves. For most of his career outside the service, he worked for Bechtel Corporation as a Quality Control Engineer in their Nuclear Energy Division. During his long tenure at Bechtel, he was stationed in Washington, DC, Vicksburg, MS, and in Augusta, GA. Among other fine qualities, Joseph was known for his kindness, his good nature, and his lively sense of humor. He is fondly remembered by many as being "the life of the party," never more so than at the annual New Year's Eve celebration that he and his wife Patricia threw for friends and relations at their historic Augusta home on Henry Street where Joseph's grand entrance from a hidden passageway at the stroke of midnight dressed as the "Baby New Year" became the stuff of legend. Joseph was particularly fond of children and was an active and devoted grandad. Visits from "Papa Joe," as he came to be known by his seven grandchildren, were often the highlights of their childhoods. A memorial service will be held in Joseph's honor at Mother of Good Counsel Church, 6924 W. Lisbon Avenue in Milwaukee on Tuesday, June 25, with Fr. Reed Mungovan SDS. Visitation will begin at 10AM with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11AM. Internment will be immediately after in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be given to Catholic Charities of Milwaukee, 1919 N 60th St, Milwaukee, WI 53208.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 19, 2019