Kranz, Joseph "Joe" Born to Eternal Life on Saturday, May 4, 2019, age 86 years. Preceded in death by his loving wife Florence (nee Rosales). Survived by his dear children Sandy (Mark) Wyss, Jackie (Scott) Ringler, Diane (Tim) Alston, Rick (Robin) Kranz. Grandfather of Garrett and Maddie Ringler; Caccilia Kranz, TaLeeia, and Timmie Alston; Ryan and Brendon Kranz. Brother of Virginia (the late Bob) Nelsen, and the late Kenneth Kranz. Brother in law to Shirley Kranz. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at the Zwaska Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10am - 12Noon, with Services at 12Noon. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to the in Joe's name.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2019