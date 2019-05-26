|
Kucher, Joseph Entered in to Eternal Life on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Age 97. Dear husband of Ruth (nee Heydak), for 56 years. Loving father of Pam (Dan Dolski) Kucher, Patricia Waarvik, and Joel Kucher. Proud grandfather of Christopher, Stephanie, and Joshua. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 30, 2019, from 4-6:45PM. Service at 7PM with military honors to follow. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park. Memorials appreciated to . Joe proudly served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII, as a B-24 pilot. He was a member of West Allis Masonic Lodge #291 F.&A.M., the American Legion, and St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 29, 2019