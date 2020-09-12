Joseph L. AlbertBrookfield - Passed away peacefully on September 11, 2020 at age 88. Loving husband of the late Karen (nee Banke) for 67 years. Proud father of Kathy (Bob) Finkstein, Joey (Lori) Albert, Laura (Jim) Paepke and Linda (David) Tebon. Caring grandpa of Jason Ward, Greg (Kim) Ward, Stephanie (Jason) Dodge, Taylor Paepke, Peyton (fiance Shauna) Tebon and Tannor Tebon. Great-grandpa of Carson, Jordan, Aiden and Kallie. He was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.Joe was a Lieutenant for the City of Brookfield Fire Department. He was a former Senior Olympian with accolades in Track and Field and Men's Softball. Joe enjoyed watching and supporting his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sporting events. He was a life-long fisherman and enjoyed the great outdoors.Gathering at the Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, from 1-4pm."Bravery, courage, and strength forever."