Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes"
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes"
13235 W. Capitol Dr.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Lynch


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Lynch Notice
Lynch, Joseph L. Age 83 yrs. August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Bessie (nee Bowers) Lynch. Loving father of Cynthia (Edward)Willner of Williamsburg, VA; Joseph II (Ofelia) Lynch of Vallejo, CA; Susan (Steven) Bacon and Gracie Carter. Brother of Beatrice Carter of Creek, IL. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation Thursday 10AM at the "Chapel of Chimes" until time of services. The family is served by:

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline