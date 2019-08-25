|
|
Lynch, Joseph L. Age 83 yrs. August 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Bessie (nee Bowers) Lynch. Loving father of Cynthia (Edward)Willner of Williamsburg, VA; Joseph II (Ofelia) Lynch of Vallejo, CA; Susan (Steven) Bacon and Gracie Carter. Brother of Beatrice Carter of Creek, IL. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11AM at Wisconsin Memorial Park "Chapel of Chimes" 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Visitation Thursday 10AM at the "Chapel of Chimes" until time of services. The family is served by:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019