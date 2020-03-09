|
Joseph L. Peplinski
Waukesha - 1944-2020. Devoted husband of Eileen (nee Jones), loving father of Susan Marie (Rodofo Jr.) Oyerbides, treasured grandfather of Jessica (Tony) Senethavisouk, Rodolfo lll, great grandpa of Elias Senethavisouk & his dog, Toby. Youngest of 5 siblings who preceded him in death and one sister Audrey Stewart. Cousin Margaret (Ralph) Rizo & best friend John (Christine) Curro. Many other relatives and friends. Brother-in-law to Chuck (Valerie) Jones, Nancy (John) Puchek, Douglas (Denise) Jones and Joy (John) Busse. He left a lasting impression on all he met including the many people at Briggs & Stratton where he worked for 28yrs. Special thanks to Doctors and staff at ProHealth Cancer Center and all at Angels Grace Hospice. Memorials appreciated to Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc or HAWS of Milwaukee or Waukesha.
Memorial Gathering at St. John Neumann 2400 Les Paul Pkwy. (Hwy 59) Waukesha, on March 14 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020