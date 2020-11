Joseph Lee NeibauerMadison - Born to eternal life on 11/24/2020 at age 87. Beloved husband of Cheryl (nee Bumpke). Loving father of Jeff (Cindy), Julie Sommer (Dan), Joseph, and John (Jill). Cherished Grandpa of Ryan, Natalie Ness, Danielle Weston (deceased), and Andrea Sommers.Great Grandpa to Leighton and Lothlan Ness. Joe was loved and will be fondly remembered by many other relatives and lifelong friends. Joe was a retiree if Eaton Corporation. Funeral services to be scheduled after Covid.