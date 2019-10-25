|
Joseph M. Lunowa
Born to Eternal Life Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019, at age 63. Beloved son of the late Matthew and Josephine Lunowa. Survived by cousins Karl (Mary Jayne); Mark (Cathy); Cheryl; Robert (JoDee); and Judy (Mike) Teeters. Further survived by many other dear relatives and friends.
Joe was a kind and loving soul. He was very social and a true gentleman. A good Christian man, he loved going to church, going up north, fishing and, of course, following his favorite sports teams. More importantly, he just loved being with family and friends. Add to that a hot fudge sundae, or a Mountain Dew, or a bag of chips, and life was really good! Joe was a treasure and will be greatly missed.
Heartfelt appreciation to Bob and JoDee (and their family Alexa, Alyssa, Josh, Brody and Braydon), who were Joe's primary caregivers for the last nine years. Joe was so happy to have been invited to be a part of their household. Special thanks also to family friend, Melissa Sidders, who provided caregiving assistance and friendship to Joe as well.
Funeral services will be held on Thurs., Oct. 31, 2019, at SACRED HEART PARISH, 917 N. 49th St., Milw., WI. Visitation will be held from 10AM - 12PM, with Funeral Mass to follow. Procession for Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery to immediately follow the Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019