Joseph M. ShircelGreenfield - Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 22, 2020, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Isabelle, and his brother Robert. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Ahles). Loving father of James, Thomas (Carla), and Richard. Proud grandfather of Zachery, Zoey, and Kylie. Brother-in law of Harry (Donna) Ahles, further survived by nieces and nephews, other loved relatives, and friends.Joe enlisted in the Air Force Reserves in 1955 while still in high school and served for over 34 years retiring from the Air Force Reserves as Command Chief Master Sergeant (Senior Enlisted Advisor) for the 440th Airlift Wing located at General Mitchell Field, Milwaukee WI. Joe had a successful civilian career working mainly for Allis-Chalmers and its successor companies and retiring as the Manager of Field Service for Metso Minerals.Joe was born in Sheboygan and moved to Milwaukee when he married. Joe loved water skiing, jet skiing, playing cribbage, and spending time with his family and friends.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, August 8th, starting at 12PM noon until time of service at 2PM