Joseph Mark Tevz Jr.
- - Joe was called home to meet his Lord and Savior on June 13, 2020 at the age of 60 years in Florida. Beloved husband of Cynthia. Loving father of Cory and his wife Frances. Survived by his parents Joseph and Joyce, sister Amy (Philip) and their children and Jonathan (Jane) and their children, uncles Jerry (Kay) and Jill (John) Borucki. Joseph was the proud founder of JMT Motor Sports in the town of Muskego. He also was employed at Vibromax Construction where he designed construction equipment. Joe was a track star at Boys Technical High School and graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering. His dogs Bandit, Bullet and Barney were his beloved pets. Joe put together the first ATV races at Hales Corners Speedway. One of his equipment designs was made for Disney World in Europe.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
