DeBelak, Joseph Matt On Thursday, July 4th, 2019, Joseph Matt DeBelak "Poppy", loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather was called home by his Savior at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Stach), his five children, Denise (Jim), Darcy, Dawn (Paul), Joe, and Jon. Beloved grandfather of Jennie (Mehdi), Kristine (Jason), Susie (Ryan), Jessica (Sam), Jonathon, Joe, Alex (Inga), Andrew, Daniel, Chase, Mason, Zachary, and Demi. Great grandfather to Sienna, Jakob, India, Korra, Bodhi and Colton. His lifelong commitment to family and making sure they loved and cared for each other will live on forever. Joe was a devoted husband, accomplished ballroom dancer, and world traveler with Pat. An enthusiastic singer to his children and grandchildren. A fanciful storyteller with a big heart, Poppy created magical moments for his grandchildren through countless sleepovers, ice cream treats, and water skiing at his cottage on Lake Sinissippi. Joe developed and highly valued many lifelong friendships though his neighbors, friends and church. A true lover of the outdoors, he planted many trees, built countless colorful and unique bird houses, and fed every animal that meandered by. His children and grandchildren will forever cherish the memories they created during the many generous vacations he and Pat took them on. Everyone who knew Joe knew he was a Marine. Always a flag flying patriot, it is fitting that he died on the 4th of July. Once a Marine, always a Marine. Semper Fi. Joe was born in Lincoln, Illinois and worked for his brother's plumbing company before starting his own business called Joe DeBelak Plumbing & Heating Company, which he grew to be one of the pre-eminent plumbing companies in the greater Milwaukee area. His children have fond memories of learning the value of hard work while growing up doing various jobs at the shop. He valued honesty and always tried to treat his employees well. Joe served on the board of the Salvation Army, held several leadership positions at North Shore Congregational Church, and was a member of the Milwaukee Rotary Club. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm, at North Shore Congregational Church, 7330 N Santa Monica Blvd., Fox Point, WI 53217. A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Joe's name to The Salvation Army, Honor Flight, or North Shore Congregational Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 7 to July 10, 2019