Mayer, Joseph Passed away July 5, 2019 at the age of 84, in Seattle, WA. Survived by his wife of 63 years; Elaine Mayer from Milwaukee, WI. Also survived by his loving daughter, Roxanne Pokrzywinski (Mayer) and caring son in law, Gary Pokrzywinski. Proud grandfather (Bumpa) of Kale Pokrzywinski and Nicklas Pokrzywinski. Further survived by family & friends. Joe lived the majority of his life in the Milwaukee area and was born July 22, 1934. Joe was a devoted husband and a patient & proud father. He was a friendly, hardworking self-made success story; He began his career as a draftsman at Allen Bradley, while attending night school. He achieved his dream of becoming self- employed, as a Plastics Mold Designer. Once retired, Joe continued to enjoy his many athletic passions including; golfing, swimming, running, bicycling, fishing, bowling and table tennis with which he won numerous awards. He was a natural artist and drawing was his specialty. He loved walking his dog and simply loved dogs in general. His gentle, quiet and pleasant personality will be greatly missed. A private entombment will be held in Wisconsin. Donations accepted, in lieu of flowers to the Wisconsin Humane Society; www.wihumane.org or the ; www.alzfdn.org and will be greatly appreciated. Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 27, 1-4pm at Carl's Catering; 5110 W. Loomis Road, Greendale, WI 53129. Dedication at 2:00 pm
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 21 to July 24, 2019