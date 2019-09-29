Services
Bayside Community Mortuary
1610 Noche Nuena St.
Seaside, CA 93955
831-899-8850
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Larkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph McCormack Larkin


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph McCormack Larkin Notice
Joseph McCormack Larkin

- - Joseph McCormack Larkin passed away peacefully on September 16, 2019, after suffering two strokes. Joe was raised in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On completing his PhD in Urban Education and Community Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, he taught courses and directed education outreach at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He then worked as an administrator and teacher at California State University Monterey Bay. Joe was loved for his keen intelligence, his gentle caring, his sense of humor, and his ability to bring out the best in widely diverse people. He will be missed by friends, family, and the many students whose lives he changed. Joe leaves behind his beloved partner Christine Sleeter of Monterey, California; his son Trevin Larkin, daughter-in-law Megan Larkin, and grandchildren Jacob and Elaina, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; and his three siblings Mary Pat Miller, Ellen Sternig, and Dennis Larkin, also of Wisconsin. Since he valued public radio, those who wish may make a donation to your local station in his name. A gathering to celebrate his life and legacy will be held.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bayside Community Mortuary
Download Now
jsonline