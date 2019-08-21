Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Nemeth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Nemeth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Nemeth Notice
Nemeth , Joseph Born to Eternal Life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis for 58 years. Loving father of Dennis (Joanne) Nemeth, the late Cindy (John) Zielinski, Michael Nemeth, Wanda Mallum and the late Warren Nemeth. Proud grandpa of 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Dear brother of Margaret Androyna. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Joe was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Andrea. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment with full Military Honors at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1855289 to 414-301-6422

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
jsonline