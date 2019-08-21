|
|
Nemeth , Joseph Born to Eternal Life on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Phyllis for 58 years. Loving father of Dennis (Joanne) Nemeth, the late Cindy (John) Zielinski, Michael Nemeth, Wanda Mallum and the late Warren Nemeth. Proud grandpa of 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Dear brother of Margaret Androyna. Further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Joe was also preceded in death by his granddaughter Andrea. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, from 10:30 AM to 11:45 AM at ST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Interment with full Military Honors at Highland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. To receive this obit/directions text 1855289 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019