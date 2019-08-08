Services
Max A Sass & Sons Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
Joseph P. Lawless

Joseph P. Lawless Notice
Lawless, Joseph P. Beloved husband of the late Mary H. Lawless. Dearest dad of Ginger (Mark) Johnson. Beloved papa of Madelyn and Lillian Johnson. Longtime companion of Carol Turner. Brother of Jim (Shirley) Lawless. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Joseph served in the US Army for two years as a medic. A visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS FUNERAL HOME on Sunday August 11, 2019 from 2 PM until time of services at 4 PM. Private Interment Wood National Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 8, 2019
